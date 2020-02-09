Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Get Engaged on Propose Day, See Pics

Shalabh Dang went down on his knee as he proposed to Kamya inside the gurudwara where the couple was all set to to get engaged. Check out adorable pictures from their engagement ceremony below.

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Get Engaged on Propose Day, See Pics
Kamya Panjabi (R), Shalabh Dang

Kamya Panjabi, who has done shows like Shakti, Tu Aashqui, Doli Armaano Ki and was a former contestant of reality show Bigg Boss got engaged to her beau Shalabh Dang in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, which was also Propose Day of the ongoing Valentine Week. The engagement party, which was hosted in a gurudwara, was attended by Kamya's family and close friends and her 10-year-old daughter.

Kamya shared dreamy pics from her engagement ceremony on social media which invited loving comments from her friends and industry colleagues. Actresses Gauahar Khan and Vahbiz Dorabjee commented on Kamya's engagement pics writing congratulations.

For the engagement ceremony, Kamya was seen in a traditional golden black sharara with golden embellished dupatta. Shalabh looked dapper in his ethnic look as he chose to wear a royal blue kurta with white trousers. In one of the pics, we can see Shalabh going down on his knee as he proposed engagement to Kamya. The engagement pics of Kamya and Shalabh are adorable and fans can't have enough of their favourite couple. Reportedly, they will tie the knot on February 10, which also marks an year of them dating.

Check out beautiful pics of Kamya and Shalabh from their engagement ceremony below:

