Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Look Royal at Their Wedding Reception Ceremony, See Pics and Videos

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang are seemingly having the perfect Valentine Week as the newlywed couple got hitched during the blissful period. Kamya and Shalabh hosted a wedding reception party on Tuesday night in Mumbai for the actress' friends and colleagues from the TV industry. Among those who attended the gala evening were ex-Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Priya Malik. Vindu even shared a selfie with Kamya and Shalabh as they posed all smiles for the camera.

For the reception ceremony, Kamya opted for a dark green and gold lehenga. She chose to keep her hair curled and upped the glam quotient with smokey eyes. In the pictures, Kamya even showed off her sindoor (vermilion). Meanwhile, Shalabh opted for a black bandhgala with a statement drape and looked dapper as he complimented his wife during the evening. The couple's kids from their respective previous marriages also accompanied the newlyweds at the wedding reception venue. Kamya even broke into a dance step or two during the evening.

The young kids of Kamya and Shalabh looked happy and even clicked pics amid family love.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.