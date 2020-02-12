Delhi result tally
Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Look Royal at Their Wedding Reception Ceremony, See Pics and Videos
After tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on Monday, February 10, Kamya and Shalabh hosted a post-wedding party for friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai.
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang are seemingly having the perfect Valentine Week as the newlywed couple got hitched during the blissful period. Kamya and Shalabh hosted a wedding reception party on Tuesday night in Mumbai for the actress' friends and colleagues from the TV industry. Among those who attended the gala evening were ex-Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Priya Malik. Vindu even shared a selfie with Kamya and Shalabh as they posed all smiles for the camera.
For the reception ceremony, Kamya opted for a dark green and gold lehenga. She chose to keep her hair curled and upped the glam quotient with smokey eyes. In the pictures, Kamya even showed off her sindoor (vermilion). Meanwhile, Shalabh opted for a black bandhgala with a statement drape and looked dapper as he complimented his wife during the evening. The couple's kids from their respective previous marriages also accompanied the newlyweds at the wedding reception venue. Kamya even broke into a dance step or two during the evening.
The young kids of Kamya and Shalabh looked happy and even clicked pics amid family love.
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha #kp #kpismagic
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha #kp #kpismagic
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha #kp #kpismagic
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha #kp #kpismagic
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha #kp #kpismagic
Reception party Couple goals or what @shalabhdang @panjabikamya 2020 is your year ☺️ happy happy happpyyyyyyy me . . . Congratulations on the new beginning baby I’m so happy for you both you look amazing so much glow Ma’sha’Allah May God always be with you an keep u smiling always the good time are here . . . #kpismagic @panjabikamya #starplus #colours #tellywood #photooftheday #swag #love #sad #happiness #s4s #l4l #c4c #f4f #food #insta #instadaily #instagood #likeforlikesback #shalabhkamya #kamyashalabh #shubhmangalkasha #kasha
#Repost @pinkvillatelly @get_repost_easily #repost_easily ****** Newlyweds Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang dance to the beats of Dhol with son Ishaan at their wedding reception @pinkvillatelly . . . . . #kamyapunjabi #punjabikamya #shalabhdang #shaadi #wedding #reception #celebrations #happy #bride #groom #love #family #pinkvillatelly
