Kamya Panjabi Shares Romantic Pic with Shalabh Dang

Actress Kamya Panjabi has once again created a lot of buzz on social media by sharing an endearing picture with her husband Shalabh Dang. Celebrating the one-month wedding anniversary, Kamya has penned a heartfelt note for Shalabh. She wrote, “How I got so lucky I would never know. Happy one month of Mr and Mrs Dang to us. Shalabh Dang, I love you”.

Kamya and Dang got hitched on February 10 in Mumbai.

The couple also celebrated their first Holi post wedding. Kamya, who is quite active on social media, has shared glimpses from the party.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress had said that she came in touch with Shalabh after a friend suggested her that she should consult him (Dang) about some health issues she was facing.

The actress also revealed that they started chatting and Dang proposed to her in a month-and-a-half.

Kamya had earlier got married to businessman Bunty Negi and the duo decided to part their ways in 2013. The Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann actress has a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

