1-min read

Kamya Panjabi to Get Married in Feb 2020, Announces Date with Picture of ‘Favourite Man’

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
TV actress Kamya Panjabi has found the love of her life. The actress, who is soaking in the spirit of love these days, has recently announced about the new beginnings of her life. The Shakti: Ek Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress took to social media to announce the special date. She posted a picture with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang to make the wedding date official. The couple will tie the knot on February 10, 2020.

Kamya posted a love-filled picture with the caption, “So here i m with my fav picture with my fav man announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020. Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings.”

Back in September this year, the actress opened up publicly about her love life with the Delhi-based businessman. With the wedding taking place in Mumbai, the pre-wedding rituals like haldi, mehendi and sangeet, will take place on February 9. The couple will host a reception party in Mumbai on February 11, followed by a reception dinner in Delhi.

Talking to Bombay Times about her new life, Kamya told, “Honestly, ekdum se (wedding) date aa gayi, which caught me off guard. However, our families, Shalabh and eventually I, too, decided that we didn’t want to wait for that long.”

The wedding is supposed to be an intimate affair, and the couple is planning to wear colour-cordinated outfits. Kamya told the daily, “We will get married in a gurudwara, with only family and close friends in attendance. While the shaadi will be a family affair, the other functions will be total dhamaal.”

This Kamya's second marriage. She married Bunty Negi in 2003. They divorced in 2013. She is also said to have dated television actor Karan Patel in the past but they broke up in 2015. While Kamya has a 10-year-old daughter, Aara with Bunty, Shalabh is a proud father to an 11-year-old son, Ishan.

