Kamya Panjabi's Friends Throw Surprise Bachelorette Party for Bride-to-be, See Pics
Kamya Panjabi was the happiest bride-to-be at her bachelorette party thrown by her gang of girlfriends, and posed for cool pictures with them.
Kamya Panjabi was the happiest bride-to-be at her bachelorette party thrown by her gang of girlfriends, and posed for cool pictures with them.
TV actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to get married to her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10. As the wedding date approaches, Panjabi's girl gang threw a surprise bachelorette party for her over the weekend.
The former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share glimpses of the party. In her Instagram post, the Piya Ka Ghar actress can be seen wearing a black strappy top, red long skirt with a gold border and sneakers. She completed her look with a traditional nath (nosering) and a golden necklace.
The actress shared another post, thanking her friends for throwing the surprise party and making her feel special. Kamya wrote, "Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. Yes, Yes Meri Shaadi hai."
Kamya and Shalabh have reportedly dated for months before deciding to get hitched. Last month, she put out a video on Instagram, showing her wedding card.
The Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann actress was previously married to Bunty Negi, with whom she has a 10-year-old daughter, named Aara. The couple got divorced in 2013.
She later dated television actor Karan Patel, but things took an ugly turn and their relationship ended in 2015. Karan, a few months after their break-up, got hitched to actress Ankita Bhargava.
In an old interview with Bombay Times last year, the 40-year-old actress also confessed that she is apprehensive about getting married again and took a lot of time before deciding to marry Shalabh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- Poco X2 Launching in India Tomorrow: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years