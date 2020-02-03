Kamya Panjabi's Friends Throw Surprise Bachelorette Party for Bride-to-be, See Pics

TV actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to get married to her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10. As the wedding date approaches, Panjabi's girl gang threw a surprise bachelorette party for her over the weekend.

The former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share glimpses of the party. In her Instagram post, the Piya Ka Ghar actress can be seen wearing a black strappy top, red long skirt with a gold border and sneakers. She completed her look with a traditional nath (nosering) and a golden necklace.

The actress shared another post, thanking her friends for throwing the surprise party and making her feel special. Kamya wrote, "Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. Yes, Yes Meri Shaadi hai."

Kamya and Shalabh have reportedly dated for months before deciding to get hitched. Last month, she put out a video on Instagram, showing her wedding card.

The Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann actress was previously married to Bunty Negi, with whom she has a 10-year-old daughter, named Aara. The couple got divorced in 2013.

She later dated television actor Karan Patel, but things took an ugly turn and their relationship ended in 2015. Karan, a few months after their break-up, got hitched to actress Ankita Bhargava.

In an old interview with Bombay Times last year, the 40-year-old actress also confessed that she is apprehensive about getting married again and took a lot of time before deciding to marry Shalabh.

