Kamya Punjabi Backs Rubina Dilaik, Slams Rakhi Sawant Over 'Tharki' Remark on Abhinav Shukla

There’s never a dull moment in the house of Bigg Boss. The new season of the reality show has lasted longer than any of the previous ones with multiple exits and wildcard entries, which brought a former contestant Rakhi Sawant into the house once again. Though fights and arguments are common in the house, this time Rakhi has caused quite a stir with her antics. Former contestant Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter to share her displeasure about whatever Rakhi is trying to do to contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

After Rubina’s fight with Rakhi was aired on Thursday’s episode, Kamya tweeted, “Well I would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop! #BB14 @ColorsTV."

It all began when Abhinav overheard a conversation between Rakhi and Devoleena Bannerjee where Rakhi referred to him as a “tharki (pervert)". Rubina, Abhinav’s wife, lost her calm and threw a bucket of soapy water onto Rakhi.

Aly Goni tried to diffuse the tension and intervened. He said both sides were wrong as Rakhi shouldn’t have called Abhinav a pervert and that Rubina shouldn’t have done the violent act. Aly emphasised that getting physical, like throwing water, is not an acceptable act. Rubina lashed out at Aly for justifying Rakhi’s actions by questioning her outburst.

According to Bigg Boss, whatever is being said on the show only reveals the personality of the speaker and it should be left to the audience to decide whether the offensive language is wrong or not. However, force, violence, and actions that can cause physical hurt to someone in the house or to Bigg Boss property shall not be tolerated. As a result, Bigg Boss nominated Rubina for the entire season.

Rakhi has been instigating the couple since her entry, first harassing Abhinav by expressing her desire for him in front of his wife, and later with words that offended the couple overall. Many have come forward to oppose Rakhi’s behaviour, some even claimed Salman Khan should have been stern with her.