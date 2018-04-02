The news of television actor Pratyusha Banerjee's death sent shockwaves across the nation. Several television and film fraternity members had taken to social media to condole Pratyusha's family members. On her second death anniversary, her friend Kamya Punjabi penned an elaborate post on Instagram remembering the actor.An angry Kamya took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Pratyusha. Her caption expressed her disappointment in the judicial system and a desperation to make other people realise the value of their lives. "2yrs n no trail also as yet! Dont laugh,i m not givin up, yes ur parents r miserable but “i hav complete faith in our juridical system” aise hi bolte hai na? To hell wit dat, value ur life kyuki aapki jaan ki yaha koi keemat nahi hai, people 4get n move on N U, You better dont rest in peace," she wrote.She further asked her followers to not comment an "RIP" on the post, but instead take good care of their life and not give up. She urged them to fight back and stop domestical violence. "Pls dont write abt my friendship wit her pls dont write RIP here agar kuch karna hai toh itna karo dont be blind in love, dont give up on urself, fight back, stop domestic voilence... just stop stop stop!!! Nothing n nobody is worth ur life! Bcoz when u die, there are hell lot people die with you!!! Breathe, stay alive!!! Life is beautiful," she added.Kamya had also taken to Instagram three months back to post a photograph with Pratyusha. She had captioned it as, "Yaad karegi duniyaaa tera mera afsaana...."The Balika Vadhu fame actor was found hanging from a fan in her suburban Goregaon residence in April last year by her boyfriend and television actor Rahul Raj Singh. She was taken to hospital but succumbed there later. Pratyusha's last rites were subsequently carried out at the Oshiwara Crematorium in the presence of her tearful parents, other family members, her friends, actors and co-stars from the television industry.