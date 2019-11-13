Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Supports Sidharth Shukla, Challenges Contestants for 'Something New'

TV actress Kamya Punjabi, who has been a contestant on the 7th season of Bigg Boss, came out in support of Sidharth Shukla for the second time. In her tweet she mentioned, like Salman Khan, that Sidharth is the only one being seen the most since everyone has an issue with him in particular.

Kamya tweeted, "Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo.... @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai... bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak#BB13 @ColorsTV. (Bigg Boss 13 housemates, please try something new. How many eggs did Sidharth eat, who is packing up his clothes, how lazy he is, he is a crocodile and much more... whatever may be the reason but only he is seen on BB13 )"

Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo.... @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai... bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 12, 2019

Earlier, during the recent feud between Sidharth and Mahira Sharma, host Salman Khan was called as being biased towards the former. This had also started the twitter trend #IstandWithMahiraKhan and #BiasedHostSalmanKhan and fans had bashed Salman for his unfairness. This was what had happened during the task:

However, Kamya had come in support of Siddharth and tweeted her long response to the whole situation eariler, "“Itna halla kyu? @sidharth_shukla kya bhel puri bech rahe the jo mahira unke paas gayi thi?Task ho raha tha,log boxes utha utha kar phek rahe the,kya zarurat thi #shukla ke hi box par jhapatne ki? N wat wer u expectin Ki woh kehte le behen le jaa?Action ka reaction toh ayega hi na (Why is there so much noise? Was Sidharth selling snacks that Mahira went upto him? It was a task, boxes were being thrown everywher. Why did Mahira have to go for Sidharth’s box alone? What were you expecting? He would have offered the box on a plate? There will be reaction to action.)"

Itna halla kyu? @sidharth_shukla kya bhel puri bech rahe the jo mahira unke paas gayi thi?Task ho raha tha,log boxes utha utha kar phek rahe the,kya zarurat thi #shukla ke hi box par jhapatne ki?N wat wer u expectin Ki woh kehte le behen le jaa?Action ka reaction toh ayega hi na — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 9, 2019

