Kamya Punjabi Trolled on Social Media, Beau Shalabh Dang Gives Befitting Reply
Kamya Panjabi, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 7, was recently trolled on social media. Her beau Shalab Dang came to her rescue and gave a befitting reply to the troll.
Kamya Panjabi, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 7, was recently trolled on social media. Her beau Shalab Dang posted a selfie and captioned it, "I promise that you would wear this content expression on your face, always @iamkamyapunjabi #love #trust #care." A social media user commented something unacceptable to the picture to which Shalabh gave a befitting reply.
One of the users took to the comment section and wrote, "Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupees aurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure."
Shalabh quickly replied to the comment, shielding Kamya. He wrote, "Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !!"
Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !! https://t.co/mwnHniJopJ— shalabhdang (@iamshalabhdang) November 19, 2019
Kamya tweeted a screenshot of the comment and wrote, "Any word for this gentleman? Lagta hai inki maa ne inko bech diya tha ussi ki frustration yahan nikaal rahe hai..!!! (sic)"
Any word for this gentleman? Lagta hai inki maa ne inko bech diya tha ussi ki frustration yahan nikaal rahe hai..!!! pic.twitter.com/VE1UjrcTJ5— Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 19, 2019
Kamya met Shalabh in February 2019 and soon the two became good friends. They soon started to develop feelings for them and Shalabh proposed Kamya for marriage. The couple is set to get married next year. Kamya Panjabi has acted in television serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? Doli Armaano Ki, F.I.R, among others.
