Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kamya Punjabi Trolled on Social Media, Beau Shalabh Dang Gives Befitting Reply

Kamya Panjabi, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 7, was recently trolled on social media. Her beau Shalab Dang came to her rescue and gave a befitting reply to the troll.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kamya Punjabi Trolled on Social Media, Beau Shalabh Dang Gives Befitting Reply
Kamya Panjabi, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 7, was recently trolled on social media. Her beau Shalab Dang came to her rescue and gave a befitting reply to the troll.

Kamya Panjabi, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 7, was recently trolled on social media. Her beau Shalab Dang posted a selfie and captioned it, "I promise that you would wear this content expression on your face, always @iamkamyapunjabi #love #trust #care." A social media user commented something unacceptable to the picture to which Shalabh gave a befitting reply.

One of the users took to the comment section and wrote, "Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupees aurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure."

Shalabh quickly replied to the comment, shielding Kamya. He wrote, "Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !!"

Kamya tweeted a screenshot of the comment and wrote, "Any word for this gentleman? Lagta hai inki maa ne inko bech diya tha ussi ki frustration yahan nikaal rahe hai..!!! (sic)"

Kamya met Shalabh in February 2019 and soon the two became good friends. They soon started to develop feelings for them and Shalabh proposed Kamya for marriage. The couple is set to get married next year. Kamya Panjabi has acted in television serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? Doli Armaano Ki, F.I.R, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram