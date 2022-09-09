Kanam's Unique Amalgamation of Emotion And Science Makes it Worth a Watch

Sharwanand’s latest film Kanam is a breath of fresh air for Tamil moviegoers. Not only is it a feel-good film but also has been very well carried by the debutant Shreekarthick, making it worth a watch.

The plot shows Aadhi and his friends Pandi (Ramesh Thilak) and Kathir (Sathish) meeting a scientist by the name Rangi Kuttapaul (Nasser). Rangi realises that Aadhi had lost his mother (Amala Akkineni) around the same time he lost his partner Roy (Yog Japee). Twenty years later, Rangi has invented time travel successfully and wants Aadhi to go back and Save Roy along with his mother. His friends join him on this quest for personal reasons. But will they be able to succeed on this mission?

The plot twist kicks in when not just the protagonist and his friends go back in time but people from the 90s also come to the future. This kind of time travel has rarely been well executed and in Kanam, the director does it efficiently.

Not only is the story a well-thought one but the characters and their motivation make sense to the premise. Each character fulfils their role and are well-placed in the story.

No matter what happens in the film, the director never loses the essence of the narrative. This makes the movie an excellent watch.

The unique amalgamation of emotions and science in the Tamil epic is something to die for. Kanam is a must-watch if you want to make your time at the cinema hall worthwhile.

