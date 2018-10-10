English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kaneez Surka Accuses Aditi Mittal of Forcefully Kissing Her; She Says 'I'm Sorry, It Was a Joke'
In a long post on Twitter, Kaneez alleged that Aditi, who has been actively backing women’s voices in the wake of the MeToo movement, forcefully kissed her on the mouth.
Image credits: Instagram
Loading...
Stand-up comedian Kaneez Surka has accused fellow colleague and popular comic Aditi Mittal of sexually harassing her when the former was hosting a show at Mumbai’s Andheri Base in 2016. Hours later, Aditi wrote an apology while justifying the act as a "joke".
In a long post on Twitter, Kaneez alleged that Aditi, who has been actively backing women’s voices in the wake of the MeToo movement, forcefully kissed her on the mouth.
“I need to tell my story as it happened to me. Two years ago, at a comedy show I was hosting at Andheri Base, in the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians, Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed me on my mouth out of the blue and put her tongue in my mouth, while I was still on stage and without my consent,” Kaneez wrote.
She continued, “It left me humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice. Every person is entitled to choice and boundaries and she violated mine. While I mustered the courage to reach out to her a year ago, she first apologised but soon turned hostile towards me, leaving me confused and hurt.”
Kaneez further said, “Seeing her name all over Twitter as a champion of the cause has been triggering me immensely. Out of my belief that the opportunity to reform is the only way forward, yesterday, once again, I spoke to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology and save me the pain of having to reveal my identity.”
Kaneez also said that when she had finally mustered the courage and reached out to Aditi last year to talk about the incident, the latter “first apologised” but soon “turned hostile.”
Kaneez demanded a public apology from Aditi for violating her consent.
Soon, Aditi took to Twitter to say that it was "a peck on the lips (there was no tongue) as a joke as a part of the act". She added that the two had discussed the matter earlier and sorted it out, but since Kaneez is asking for a public apology, she will oblige.
Aditi ended the post with "Kaneez, I am sorry".
In a long post on Twitter, Kaneez alleged that Aditi, who has been actively backing women’s voices in the wake of the MeToo movement, forcefully kissed her on the mouth.
“I need to tell my story as it happened to me. Two years ago, at a comedy show I was hosting at Andheri Base, in the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians, Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed me on my mouth out of the blue and put her tongue in my mouth, while I was still on stage and without my consent,” Kaneez wrote.
She continued, “It left me humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice. Every person is entitled to choice and boundaries and she violated mine. While I mustered the courage to reach out to her a year ago, she first apologised but soon turned hostile towards me, leaving me confused and hurt.”
October 10, 2018
Kaneez further said, “Seeing her name all over Twitter as a champion of the cause has been triggering me immensely. Out of my belief that the opportunity to reform is the only way forward, yesterday, once again, I spoke to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology and save me the pain of having to reveal my identity.”
Kaneez also said that when she had finally mustered the courage and reached out to Aditi last year to talk about the incident, the latter “first apologised” but soon “turned hostile.”
Kaneez demanded a public apology from Aditi for violating her consent.
Soon, Aditi took to Twitter to say that it was "a peck on the lips (there was no tongue) as a joke as a part of the act". She added that the two had discussed the matter earlier and sorted it out, but since Kaneez is asking for a public apology, she will oblige.
Aditi ended the post with "Kaneez, I am sorry".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA Discusses Communication Issues and Australia Tour With Team Management
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...