Kangana Calls Bollywood Celebs Irresponsible, Marvel Fan Theory Suggests the Avengers Killed Half of the World
HBO sued over controversial documentary 'Leaving Neverland', Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt launch 'Brahmastra' logo at Kumbh Mela, and more highlights from the world of entertainment today.
HBO sued over controversial documentary 'Leaving Neverland', Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt launch 'Brahmastra' logo at Kumbh Mela, and more highlights from the world of entertainment today.
Kangana Ranaut is on relentless pursuit in seeking out the actors from the Indian film industry who she feels are not doing enough as responsible citizens. At the success party of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she called out actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for not putting forth their opinion on issues that are in regard to policies that affect the larger public and termed them as "irresponsible" for the same.
Elsewhere, a new Marvel fan theory suggests that it was the Avengers and not Thanos who actually wiped half the universe's population. After drawing from several sources, the theory points out that there's a possibility that the Avengers had an idea how things would go and therefore they planned Thanos' deadly snap, sending the assumed-to-be-dead in an alternate dimension.
Check out our latest weekly listicle for best film trailers. It is a great way to stay updated about upcoming releases as it carries insight about respective movies, star cast and release dates. And who doesn't like a good trailer?
Also, the star cast of Ayan Mukherji's fantasy film Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, graced the Kumbh Mela for the film's logo launch today. An assembly of 150 drones spelled the film's title as fans watched in bewilderment.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
On Sunday, Kangana said that film personalities should take interest in matters of national importance. Kangana also said that there are "zero per cent chances" of her entering politics, but actors should voice concerns on issues around them.
Read: Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
Could it be possible that the Avengers were in on the decimation of the half of the world's population? Could be. A fan juxtaposed the events of Avengers: Infinity War and concluded that there's a possibility that it was the Avengers and not Thanos who actually wiped half the universe's population.
Read: Avengers Endgame: Not Thanos, But It's the Avengers Who Turned Half the Universe Into Dust?
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss.
Read: Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix
After building up quite a hype, the logo of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, was launched at the Kumbh Mela today.
Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
Leaving Neverland, a HBO documentary that chronicles cases of child molestation against pop icon Michael Jackson has landed the entertainment network in controversy with two lawsuits filed against them. Jackson's estate has filed a $100 million lawsuit, along with an individual named Brett Barnes, who has also sued the network over documentary footage that insinuates that he was sexually abused by Jackson.
Read: HBO's 'Leaving Neverland': Film on Michael Jackson's Child Molestation Cases Lands in Lawsuits
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
