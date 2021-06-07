Kangana Ranaut Calls Vikram Massey ‘Cockroach’ Over 'Radhe Maa' Comment on Yami Gautam's Marriage Pics

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has surprised everyone by announcing marriage to writer-director Aditya Dhar over the weekend. It was a private affair and attended only by her family and some close friends. Soon after her wedding, she took to social media to share the happy news with her fans and friends. Many people, including actress Kangana Ranaut, congratulated her. Now, she has been on a spree to share other photos from her D-day. One such pre-wedding photograph has sparked controversy.

Yami posted a photo on Sunday on her Instagram page in which she can be seen wearing an all-red saree paired with traditional bangles, kaleeras and a big nose ring.

As soon as the actress uploaded the image, many of her fans and friends appreciated her look. Kangana praised her look and said she seemed ‘divine’. Actor Vikrant Massey also took to the comments section and joked saying that she appeared ‘pious’ just like self-styled Godwoman ‘Radhe Maa’. He ended his comment with a joining hands emoji. However, this comment seems to have not gone down well with Kangana.

She could not stop herself from reacting to his comment. She replied calling Vikram a ‘cockroach’. She wrote where did this ‘cockroach’ come from. Someone, please get my slipper. However, it is not clear if her comment was made in jest or she was furious.

Many fans of the duo appeared taking sides in the comments section. While some sided with Kangana and criticised Vikrant over the comparison, there were a few who defended him. While the actor’s comment has been liked by more than 20, 000 people, the outspoken actress’s reaction was supported by more than 7,000 Instagram users.

In another post from Yami’s wedding, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also commented, describing her as ‘simple’ and ‘real’. Kangana also responded to his comment in which she didn’t seem too angry but she definitely took a jibe at his comment.

The star was earlier banned from Twitter for her controversial statements after which she became more active on the photo-sharing app.

