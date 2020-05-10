Kangana Dedicates a Self-composed Poem to Her Mother

Actress Kangana Ranaut has composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother Asha Ranaut.

The poem reads out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on May 10.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb".

Kangana has recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.

Here is Kangana's poem, titled "Mother"...

*Mother*



I'm your longing for life



When I first arose in your young heart ...



Your eyes gleamed with hope



When I came to your womb as a single cell



You breathed to give me life



You ate to give me blood



And then you cut me off from you



And gave me to the world



A piece of you



Outside of you



Lost and looking for you



I traveled the world,



But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb



And then I went to my own heart I found you mother



I found you there



You arise in my heart



As a desire



As a longing ... for love

Check out the video uploaded by her team on Instagram:

