MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kangana Dedicates a Self-composed Poem to Her Mother

Kangana Dedicates a Self-composed Poem to Her Mother

On Mother's Day 2020, Kangana Ranaut dedicated a self-composed poem to her mother. The actress' team has posted a video with her reciting the poem on social media.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Kangana Ranaut has composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother Asha Ranaut.

The poem reads out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on May 10.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb".

Kangana has recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.

Here is Kangana's poem, titled "Mother"...

*Mother*

I'm your longing for life

When I first arose in your young heart ...

Your eyes gleamed with hope

When I came to your womb as a single cell

You breathed to give me life

You ate to give me blood

And then you cut me off from you

And gave me to the world

A piece of you

Outside of you

Lost and looking for you

I traveled the world,

But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb

And then I went to my own heart I found you mother

I found you there

You arise in my heart

As a desire

As a longing ... for love

Check out the video uploaded by her team on Instagram:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading