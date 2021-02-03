Kangana Faces Heavy Social Media Backlash for Countering Rihanna's Tweet

International pop sensation Rihanna has tweeted about the restriction on the supply of internet during the farmers' protest in Delhi. Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest."

The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens. Many pointed out that the burning issue in the country will get highlighted more with Rihanna tweeting about it to her 100 million strong social media family.

However, Kangana chose to offer an answer to Rihanna and responded to her tweet using adjectives like "fool" and "dummy" while addressing her.

Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

After Kangana's tweet countering Rihanna hit social media, the Bollywood actress faced heavy trolling. Some branded her a 'bhakt'.

I just need Rihanna to clap back at Kangana pls my life will be complete — Manpreet (@_manpreetks) February 2, 2021

The good thing about Kangana's reply to Rihana is- at least she didn't call her 'Karan Johar ki chamchi.' — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 2, 2021

Kangana trending with Bhakts is actually the most accurate thing I've seen 😂#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jQzJ6HVg94 — Ashish Mahawar 🇮🇳 (@AshishM31973480) February 2, 2021

Rihanna : 100M followersModi : 65M followersKangana : 3M followers#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/qmdVbxAH1m — Ayub ansari (@ayub6349) February 2, 2021

Farmers are getting support from throughout the World. Thanks to all. RIP @KanganaTeam#JusticeForNavreet we need justice pic.twitter.com/oEOnWxtY3a — Ramandeep Sandhu (@sandhuramans) February 3, 2021

Just a few days ago, the Bollywood actress had tweeted calling Indians supporting the ongoing farmers protest as terrorists.

"Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on the Republic Day.

(With IANS inputs)