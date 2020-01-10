Kangana On Hindi Diwas: Film World Made Fun of My English
Kangana Ranaut came out with a monologue on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that the film industry always made fun of her English.
Kangana Ranaut came out with a monologue on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that the film industry always made fun of her English.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the film world has always made fun of her English, despite which she has always kept Hindi as her priority.
Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday, sharing a clip of the actress. In the video, Kangana is seen urging everyone to give importance to Hindi.
She said in Hindi: "Today on Hindi Diwas, let's take 'Panga' with English but with love. Hindi is our national language but the nation worries speaking it... 'A,B,C' comes out with confidence but 'ka, kha, ga' doesn't come out with that much confidence... Parents also say with full pride that their children speak amazing English..."
"If you are weak in English, then you feel ashamed but if your Hindi is weak then there is not even a line of worry on the forehead... Bhasha becomes the password of social circle and sometimes the certificate of our talent.
"The film world has always made fun of my English...and critcised it. But still I've kept Hindi language as my priority for which I could expand my reach and achieve major success," she said.
The 32-year-old actress, who currently awaits the release of her next film "Panga",
urged all mothers to teach their children Hindi.
Watch the video here:
इस हिंदी दिवस लेते है इंग्लिश से पंगा!#विश्व_हिंदी_दिवस #WorldHindiDay#KanganaRanaut #Panga pic.twitter.com/XU1R09HNzc
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 10, 2020
"I urge all mothers the way they treat their children with 'desi ghee laddoo' with love... the same way they should teach them Hindi because the taste you get in 'desi ghee paranthas' you don't get that taste in pizzas and burgers. And the love is in the word 'ma', it's not the same in the word 'mom'," she said.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player.
"Panga" is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Technically Sound Film Has a Lot to Offer
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'