Kangana Ranaut on Turning Down 'The Dirty Picture': Didn’t See Potential in the Film

Kangana Ranaut has opened up bout turning down director Milan Luthria’s The Dirty Picture. The role finally went to Vidya Balan and she went on to win a National Award for her performance in it. Milan had worked with Kangana in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that he went to her with the script of The Dirty Picture.

Talking about Vidya’s performance, Kangana said, “I think The Dirty Picture, just like I always said, turned out to be so wonderful. But I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film. Though I failed to see the opportunity in ‘The Dirty Picture’, I don’t regret it."

Kangana has recently bagged the National Award for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She will next be seen in J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. The movie has been delayed amid the coronavirus scare. Apart from that, she will also feature in Tejas and Dhaakad.

The actress has made her digital venture in production with Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana dives into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launches its logo on Saturday.

