Kangana Rananut Opens Up on Being 'Agitated' and 'Tired' Through All of April, May

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to express that the onset of June has ushered happy feelings, sparkling thoughts, and new ideas compared to the tired and agitated feeling she had throughout the last two months.

“Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts, and new ideas with the beginning of June? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain…" Kangana posted on her Instagram Story.

The actress, who recently said that she has recovered from Covid-19, took to social media a few days ago to share photographs where she can be seen spending time with her family. In the pictures recently posted by the actress on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members.

“Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi," Kangana had captioned the photographs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited project ‘Thalaivi’, which was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu’s celebrated actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, ‘Thalaivi’ is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this she also has ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad’, and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in the pipeline.

