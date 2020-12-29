Kangana Rananut 'Reimagining' Her Mumbai House 3 Months After BMC Demolition Drive, See Pic

Kangana Ranaut Sunday arrived in Mumbai as the reconstruction work was begun at Manikarnika Films, her movie production house in Bandra, three months after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC demolished a part of it, citing "illegal structural violations" at the office.

The actress took to Instagram to share that she's 'reimagining' her Mumbai house with interior designer Shabnam Gupta. Kangana shared Shabnam's post on her Instagram story that had a beautiful picture of her house entrance painted in blue and white. Sharing the post, Kangana wrote, "Reimagining my Mumbai house with this magician."

Kangana Ranaut had sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for "illegal" demolition of a part of her office in Mumbai. She had approached the Bombay High Court while the BMC was tearing down the walls at her movie production house in Bandra, after which the court ordered the BMC to stop demolishing it.

Later, BMC had filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court opposing Kangana Ranaut's plea challenging the demolition of her office and seeking Rs 2 crores in damages. The BMC, in its affidavit, submitted that Kangana approached the court with "unclean hands" and "suppressed true facts and isn't liable for any relief".