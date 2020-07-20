Kangana Ranaut Accuses Taapsee, Richa, Swara of 'Trying Their Best to Deviate' from Sushant's Topic

Kangana Ranaut, in a fresh tweet via her team's official Twitter handle, has launched an attack on Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and Swara Bhasker for "trying their best to deviate" the conversation the former has started in "getting justice" for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

This comes in the wake of Taapsee, Richa, and Swara's reactions to Kangana's recent interview, wherein she took a dig at outsiders in Bollywood for not speaking up for Sushant. During the same interview, Kangana even called Taapsee and Swara "needy" outsiders whose "whole existence is a proof of nepotism."

In response to their reactions to her interview, Kangana's team wrote, "Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews & confirming the presence of movie mafia has bn killed but @reallyswara (Swara Bhaskar) @taapsee (Taapsee Pannu) & @richachadha (Richa Chadha) trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has started for getting Justice for Sushant. Why?"

Taapsee hit out at Kangana in an interview with Hindustan Times. In response to Kangana's remarks during her interview with Republic TV, Taapsee said, "I don’t have any film of mine which is produced by any of these gangs that she keeps targeting. I never mentioned anywhere that 'I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said 'I hate them either'. So the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to you like that person? I don’t even know him beyond formal, 'hi, hello's and thank you'. So how is this even logical?"

Swara also took to Twitter and wrote, "Nepotism के गेहूँ के चक्कर में हम needy outsiders और B grade actresses भी पिस जाते हैं।" While Richa Chadha extended her support to Taapsee and said, "Thanks @taapsee for highlighting that the need of the hour is solidarity and sanity. When shoots have come to a standstill, cast/crew have no jobs, we must create a positive work culture! Let's desist from anything counter-productive that'll increase toxicity in our industry!"

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. His death has reignited the debate about nepotism and lobby culture in Bollywood.