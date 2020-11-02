News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of Taking Money for Making Video Against Her

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to defend filmmaker Eray Cather who engaged in a war of words with Youtuber Dhruv Rathee, and said that she can throw the latter behind bars for 'lying' in his video.

A war of words happened on Twitter between a director named Eray Cather and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in which Kangana Ranaut jumped to appreciate the director and accused Dhruv of taking money for his video on the actress.

It started from a tweet by Cather where, without taking any names, he said that a YouTuber with more than 4 million subscribers has taken Rs 65 lacs to make a video titled “Exposing role of SSR's family in his death.” SSR is the acronym for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14 this year.

The tweet also said that the deadline for this video is 1-2 weeks. He also alleged that the same YouTuber was ‘hired’ to target Kangana Ranaut and Arnab [Goswami] earlier.

In a follow up tweet, he claimed that the YouTuber’s fee is generally between Rs 30 lacs to Rs 40 lacs per video and that he was paid Rs 35 lacs each for Kangana’s and Arnab’s video.

Reacting to this tweet, Dhruv asked if this refers to him and continued to say that nobody paid him anything to make a video on Kangana and that he is not planning to make any video on SSR.

To this, Cather said that he has not named anyone in the tweet. He also said that he is going to get into the details of the fee charged by Dhruv later and that he is glad the YouTuber dropped the [SSR] video.

It is at this point that Kangana jumped into their argument. She appreciated Cather and said that she can get Dhruv behind bars for allegedly lying about the BMC notice for her house. She also said why would anybody lie about legal matters if not given government support or money.

It should be noted here that Kangana’s office was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after she was reportedly given a 24-hour notice. In his video, Dhruv had spoken about another notice given to the actor in 2018 by the BMC related to a construction.


