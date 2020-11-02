Kangana Ranaut Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of Taking Money for Making Video Against Her

A war of words happened on Twitter between a director named Eray Cather and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in which Kangana Ranaut jumped to appreciate the director and accused Dhruv of taking money for his video on the actress.

It started from a tweet by Cather where, without taking any names, he said that a YouTuber with more than 4 million subscribers has taken Rs 65 lacs to make a video titled “Exposing role of SSR's family in his death.” SSR is the acronym for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14 this year.

The tweet also said that the deadline for this video is 1-2 weeks. He also alleged that the same YouTuber was ‘hired’ to target Kangana Ranaut and Arnab [Goswami] earlier.

ATTENTION: A major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid 65 lac Rs to make an analytical video "exposing role of SSR's family in his death". Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab. — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) October 30, 2020

In a follow up tweet, he claimed that the YouTuber’s fee is generally between Rs 30 lacs to Rs 40 lacs per video and that he was paid Rs 35 lacs each for Kangana’s and Arnab’s video.

His usual fee is 30-40 lac Rs per video. For Kangana and Arnab he was paid 35 lac Rs for each video. More details awaited. — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) October 30, 2020

Reacting to this tweet, Dhruv asked if this refers to him and continued to say that nobody paid him anything to make a video on Kangana and that he is not planning to make any video on SSR.

Lol, is this bullshit fake news referring to me?First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be 😭 https://t.co/HAI5vZi2Qu — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) October 31, 2020

To this, Cather said that he has not named anyone in the tweet. He also said that he is going to get into the details of the fee charged by Dhruv later and that he is glad the YouTuber dropped the [SSR] video.

One: I've not named anyone. If you feel it's you, you're welcome. Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee — I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while.Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it. https://t.co/9C4M5MaMr3 — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) October 31, 2020

It is at this point that Kangana jumped into their argument. She appreciated Cather and said that she can get Dhruv behind bars for allegedly lying about the BMC notice for her house. She also said why would anybody lie about legal matters if not given government support or money.

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

It should be noted here that Kangana’s office was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after she was reportedly given a 24-hour notice. In his video, Dhruv had spoken about another notice given to the actor in 2018 by the BMC related to a construction.