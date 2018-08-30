GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut Addresses Rumours That She's the Director of Manikarnika

Kangana took the direction on behalf of Krish because the director is busy shotting the NTR biopic, which is slated to be released in the first half of 2019.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. Lately, she made headlines when it was rumoured that she is excessively interfering in the direction of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and in fact has replaced director Krish Jagarlamudi for some sequences.

The rumour fuelled up when a picture of clapboard from the sets which displayed Kangana's name in place of the director's started making rounds on the social media.



But before this could turn into something big, Kangana's team posted a clarification on Instagram. The team wrote, "Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of Manikarnika and will remain so. Kangana Ranaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion."



Kangana took the direction on behalf of Krish because the director is also busy shooting the NTR biopic, which is slated to be released in the first half of 2019.

Manikarnika celebrates the extraordinary story of the queen of Jhansi's strength, passion and courage as she leads India’s fight for independence. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande.

Manikarnika will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.
