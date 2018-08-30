English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Addresses Rumours That She's the Director of Manikarnika
Kangana took the direction on behalf of Krish because the director is busy shotting the NTR biopic, which is slated to be released in the first half of 2019.
Kangana took the direction on behalf of Krish because the director is busy shotting the NTR biopic, which is slated to be released in the first half of 2019.
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. Lately, she made headlines when it was rumoured that she is excessively interfering in the direction of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and in fact has replaced director Krish Jagarlamudi for some sequences.
The rumour fuelled up when a picture of clapboard from the sets which displayed Kangana's name in place of the director's started making rounds on the social media.
But before this could turn into something big, Kangana's team posted a clarification on Instagram. The team wrote, "Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of Manikarnika and will remain so. Kangana Ranaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion."
Kangana took the direction on behalf of Krish because the director is also busy shooting the NTR biopic, which is slated to be released in the first half of 2019.
Manikarnika celebrates the extraordinary story of the queen of Jhansi's strength, passion and courage as she leads India’s fight for independence. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande.
Manikarnika will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.
The rumour fuelled up when a picture of clapboard from the sets which displayed Kangana's name in place of the director's started making rounds on the social media.
But before this could turn into something big, Kangana's team posted a clarification on Instagram. The team wrote, "Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of Manikarnika and will remain so. Kangana Ranaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion."
Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion
Kangana took the direction on behalf of Krish because the director is also busy shooting the NTR biopic, which is slated to be released in the first half of 2019.
Manikarnika celebrates the extraordinary story of the queen of Jhansi's strength, passion and courage as she leads India’s fight for independence. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande.
Manikarnika will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Why Michael Jackson Brings Back the Happiest Memory I Have of My Mother
- Asian Games: Double Silver Medallist Dutee Chand Still Fears for Career
- Australian Great Tim Cahill Set to Join Jamshedpur FC for ISL 5
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...