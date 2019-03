Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavanshi First Look

Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been hot under the collar, accusing the members from the film fraternity for ignoring her film Manikarnika. The actress also called out the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as "irresponsible" for not asserting their opinion on issues affecting the public. However, Kangana seems to be fond of Kareena Kapoor Khan and calls the latter 'absolutely lovely'.While Kangana's biopic is still in the idea stage, Rohit Shetty has planned to treat his fans on Eid 2020 with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.This Women's Day, Marvel's first female-led superhero film Captain Marvel hits the screen. But before Brie Larson steps into the shoes of Carol Danvers, take a look at six other Marvel female superheroes from MCU who deserve standalone films.This and more from the world of entertainment follow.The first look poster of Rohit Shetty’s new cop drama, titled Sooryavanshi, was unveiled on Tuesday. The film will see Akshay Kumar ‘take the charge’ of Shetty’s cop cinematic universe in 2020. It is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop-universe after Simmba and the two super-hit Singham films. The announcement of Sooryavanshi was made in a very special way with Akshay making a cameo at the end of Shetty's last release Simmba as Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.As Captain Marvel releases this Friday, we have compiled the list of six Marvel female superheroes from MCU who should have standalone films after the Brie Larson-starrer.Recently, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she was a huge admirer of actress Kangana Ranaut and was looking forward to watching the latter’s biopic. Turns out Kangana, too, adores Kareena. While interacting with media during the Manikarnika success bash, Kangana said, “Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people.”In a new Shazam! Trailer, released by Warner Bros. on Monday, we see a 14-year-old foster kid turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard who bestows him with these powers. The DC’s new superhero film is all set to release on April 5.Sara Ali Khan had the sweetest birthday message for brother Ibrahim, who turned 18 on Tuesday. Sharing two fun pictures of him on her official Instagram account, Sara called Ibrahim “the best brother ever”.Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of entertainment.Follow @News18Movies for more