Kangana Ranaut After Twitter Suspension: Keep the Focus on Bengal, My Account Doesn't Matter

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday for her tweets regarding against violence in Bengal. Twitter suspended her account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

In reaction to the ban, the actress said that focus should not waver from the issue she was tweeting about. “I want to request everyone keep the focus on Bengal violence and pressurise the government to stop the genocide. Whole focus has gone to the suspension (of my Twitter account). It does not matter I can come via many platforms, let’s not make it about that,” she told OpIndia.

Kangana has also posted a video on Instagram and termed the move “death of democracy" with hashtags ‘Bengal Burning’ and ‘Bengal Violence’. She further said in an official statement, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering…"

