Kangana Ranaut Alleges BMC Trying to 'Demolish' Her Film Production Office

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of a group of people dressed in plain clothes gathered at her office, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai. She alleged they are BMC workers trying to demolish her property.

Kangana Ranaut took to social media and alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers are trying to demolish her Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. She wrote, "Today suddenly some BMC officers came to my office. They have forcefully taken over measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, 'everyone will have to pay the price for madam's actions' I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property (sic)."

Kangana added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure (sic)."

Kangana has been engaging in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on social media. Kangana had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) which had forced Sanjay to demand an apology from her immediately. Kangana also alleged that Sanjay used abusive word for her in an interview and released a video slamming him for trying to threaten her from entering Mumbai.

Following this, Kangana was provided Y+ security from Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Be Provided Y+ Security Cover After War of Words with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Kangana has been staying in Manali with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic and has said she will be landing in Mumbai on September 9.

