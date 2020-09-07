Kangana Ranaut Alleges BMC Trying to 'Demolish' Her Film Production Office

Kangana Ranaut took to social media and alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers are trying to demolish her Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. She wrote, "Today suddenly some BMC officers came to my office. They have forcefully taken over measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, 'everyone will have to pay the price for madam's actions' I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property (sic)."

Kangana added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure (sic)."

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Kangana has been engaging in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on social media. Kangana had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) which had forced Sanjay to demand an apology from her immediately. Kangana also alleged that Sanjay used abusive word for her in an interview and released a video slamming him for trying to threaten her from entering Mumbai.

Following this, Kangana was provided Y+ security from Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kangana has been staying in Manali with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic and has said she will be landing in Mumbai on September 9.