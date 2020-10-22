Kangana Ranaut Alleges She was Judged for Hailing from Himachal Pradesh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days. Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: "Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn't know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it's a good development, let's make it ecologically beneficial as well."

In a separate tweet, the actress shared awareness against single use plastics. She was reacting to a user sharing a photograph of Spiti Valley and retorted saying "insensitive, ill mannered city brats" often litter the beautiful valley.

Kangana wrote: "Come to Himachal Pardesh but don't throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don't."

Meanwhile, Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police and are asked to appear before an investigating officer on October 26 and 27. The Mumbai Police issued summons to Kangana and her sister for investigations following an FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included.

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on social media and through public statements.

He also charged her with of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli's "make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares" remarks.