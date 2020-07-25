Kangana Ranaut Always Stood By Me, I'm Not Her Enemy: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has responded to an old clip of actor Kangana Ranaut supporting him after his film, Bombay Velvet, failed at the box office. Anurag, who has been at a war of words with Kangana's team on Twitter, said that he was "not" Kangana's enemy and that she has always stood by him.

In the clip, Kangana can be seen talking to late actor Irrfan Khan. She talks about the one thing she would like to change about Bollywood.

“I have to give an example of the latest release, Bombay Velvet. It’s my friend’s movie and it didn’t do well. I have seen this happen a lot. How everyone became so venomous and so evil. It is heartbreaking to the extent that you feel you want to leave this place. I don’t understand how critics and people get so personal,” she said.

Kangana further says that such comments "can seriously scar" people and defends Anurag, saying that he intended to make an honest film.

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user had written: “This is how #KanganaRanaut defended you @anuragkashyap72 after Bombay Velvet’s failure. But you were digging her 9-10 year old videos to prove her wrong.”

Anurag retweeted the video and said: “Absolutely she did. She always stood by me. I am not her enemy. You all are. The people who are using her are.”

Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are . https://t.co/SsM4tsUbEs — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

Earlier, Anurag shared an old video clip of Kangana talking about 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', which was marred by controversy when it released. Kangana was then accused of not giving due credit to the film's director Krish and reducing a few actors' screen time.

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

"I saw Kangana's interview yesterday. She once used to be a very good friend of mine. She used to encourage me by coming in my films. But now I don't know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which was shared just after the release of Manikarnika," Anurag Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.