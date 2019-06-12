English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut and Family ‘Chilling Like Villains’ in Manali, See Video
Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli has posted a video on Twitter in which the family can be seen resting in a lawn.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is spending some family time in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. She is there with sister Rangoli, nephew Prithvi and other family members. Rangoli has posted a video on Twitter in which the family can be seen resting in a lawn.
In other posts, Rangoli gave a glimpse of her under-construction house in Manali, and how Kangana has been helping her with designs. She wrote, “Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures…
…for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday.”
Rangoli is also Kangana’s spokesperson.
On the work front, Kangana is now awaiting the release of Mental Hai Kya, her film with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film will hit the screens in July this year.
She is also working in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiari’s Panga, which is scheduled to be released in January, next year.
Chilling like villains #summerof2019 #familytime #Manali 😎 pic.twitter.com/RWmxLN4xYe— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 11, 2019
Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures...(contd) pic.twitter.com/lBX5yAWZr7— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019
(Contd)....for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday 💕 pic.twitter.com/JO4Pfy6wEr— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019
