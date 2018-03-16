GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut And Family Perform Puja At New Manali Home; See Pictures

Various handles have already posted pictures of the actor's mansion, and the picture of her performing the puja with family is the latest in the series.

News18.com

Updated:March 16, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut And Family Perform Puja At New Manali Home; See Pictures
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Image: Yogen Shah)
Despite not having much of an official presence on social media, Kangana Ranaut frequently finds herself trending, thanks to her legion of fan clubs who keep the public updated on her movements. So it was no surprise then that pictures from the actor's recent ‘griha pravesh’ prayer ceremony at her new home in Manali have begun circling on social media platforms.

Various handles have already posted pictures of the actor's mansion, and the picture of her performing the puja with family is the latest in the series.




Credit: @Kangana Ranaut Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram

Professionally, Kangana is busy shooting for the period drama, Manikarnika, and is also working on Mental Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, the latter having already created quite a buzz.

