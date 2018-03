Kangana Ranaut And Family Perform Puja At New Manali Home; See Pictures

Kangana along with her family performed a Griha Pravesh ceremony at her Manali home two days ago. pic.twitter.com/Tw7VvKrN0U — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 14, 2018

Despite not having much of an official presence on social media, Kangana Ranaut frequently finds herself trending, thanks to her legion of fan clubs who keep the public updated on her movements. So it was no surprise then that pictures from the actor's recent ‘griha pravesh’ prayer ceremony at her new home in Manali have begun circling on social media platforms.Various handles have already posted pictures of the actor's mansion, and the picture of her performing the puja with family is the latest in the series.Credit: @ Kangana Ranaut Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut/InstagramProfessionally, Kangana is busy shooting for the period drama, Manikarnika, and is also working on Mental Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, the latter having already created quite a buzz.