Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan to Clash Again, This Time at Box Office
The two actors were involved in a row which began after Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her "ex-boyfriend".
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan attend a news conference for their movie 'Kites' on the sets of Farah Khan's chat show at Filmcity studios in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan will clash again -- this time at the box office. The actress' Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been locked for release on January 25, 2019, when Hrithik's Super 30 will also release.
The two actors were involved in a row which began after Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her "ex-boyfriend". What followed was an exchange of legal complaints and mud-slinging.
Now their films are set to clash on the Republic Day 2019 weekend.
Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain today announced the release date of their magnum opus Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, in which Kangana will bring alive the "extraordinary tale of strength and valour that inspired Indians across generations". The film is directed by Krish.
Hrithik's Super 30, meanwhile, will see him take on the role of real life mathematics wizard Anand Kumar, who teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology. The actor has been upbeat about playing a man from Bihar, and flaunts a simpleton's look for the movie.
It is backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and directed by Vikas Bahl.
(With IANS inputs)
खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी...@ZeeStudios_ & producer @KamalJain_TheKJ proudly announce the release date of the most-anticipated magnum opus, #Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi on January 25, 2019⚔️#KanganaRanaut @shariqpatel @anky1912 @SonuSood @DirKrish— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) July 21, 2018
