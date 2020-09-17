Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra Engage in War of Words, CBI SIT to Hold Meeting with AIIMS Forensic Team

Actress Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday after the comedian took a dig at her and compared her with Indian yogi Sadhguru. Earlier in the day, Kangana had called show business "absolutely intoxicating" and that the "make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion".

Kunal retweeted it and wrote: "Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV." The actress then retweeted Kamra's tweet and wrote: "These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT."

Almost a month after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) went to Mumbai to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it has returned to Delhi and will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, sources said on Thursday.

According to CBI sources, the team of the SIT has returned to Delhi on Wednesday and will now be holding meetings with the AIIMS forensic team on Sunday and later in the coming week also to take its medico legal opinion in the case.

Even if The Social Dilemma has scared us out of our wits, not everything that comes out of social media has to be bad. This is especially true in cases where every once in a while, social media discovers a rare talent that people had been missing out on. For India, this new talent is Saurav Kishan, whose rendition of music legend Mohammed Rafi's song Teri Aankhon Ke Siva went viral. Not only was Saurav an amazing singer, his uncanny resemblance to the music legend in terms of voice texture and quality, left Twitter amused.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video and said that he has been waiting for decades "for a new Mohammed Rafi," and couldn't stop listening to the clip. Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan too, was full of praise for Saurav. "Look at this talent !! What a voice ! So happy to hear him sing like this !!" he wrote.

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Thursday took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan's 'Thali' remark and nepotism, saying those ‘plates’ have been decorated only for their own children. However, he did not mention any names in his tweet. Ranvir's comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it.

Taking to Twitter, Ranvir in Hindi wrote, "Thaaliyaan sajaate hain yah apane bachchon ke lie. ham jaison ko phenke jaate hain sirf tukade.apana tiffin khud pachk karake kaam pe jaate hain ham. kisee ne kuchh diya nahin hai. jo hai, vo hai jo yah log hamase le nahin sake. inaka bas chalata to vo bhee apane hee bachchon ko de dete. (They decorate the plates for their children.

A federal judge has sentenced an Austin, Texas, man to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift’s former record label.

According to records filed in federal court, Eric Swarbrick was given the sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Nashville. The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

