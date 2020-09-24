Kangana Ranaut Applauds Bombay HC, SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Critical

Kangana Ranaut has thanked the Bombay High Court for pulling up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over her partly demolished house being left like that during monsoon. The HC rapped the BMC during the hearing of a petition filed by the actress after the BMC advocate sought two days' time to reply in the matter.

Justice Kathawala said during the hearing, "We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow."

Legendary layback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition has deteriorated and is extremely critical, as per the latest medical bulletin. The playback singer continues to remain on ECMO and other life support measures.

​The hospital bulltein states: "His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximum life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition."

Pop star Justin Bieber is now following Tamil composer GV Prakash on Twitter after the release of Prakash’s first international single High and Dry. Prakash’s song was released by renowned music composer AR Rahman and superstar Dhanush on social media on September 17, 2020.

Prakash has over 5.7 million followers on Twitter while he follows only 76 social media handles. The new addition to his followers is the Emmy winning singer Bieber. He is followed by over 112 million people on Twitter while he follows 2.96 lac accounts on the micro-blogging website.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Jaan was introduced as the first contestant of the new season of Bigg Boss on Thursday. The reality show's host Salman Khan introduced Jaan during a virtual press conference.

Jaan has followed his father's footsteps and made his debut as a singer in 2016 with a cover of his father’s song from the film, Akele Hum Akele Tum. He has also sung popular Bum Bum Boley from Aamir Khan-starrer, Taare Zameen Par.

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who featured in films like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Vicky Donor, and Parmanu, has lost his battle to cancer. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday.

"The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul," the School announced on Twitter. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Pandya.

