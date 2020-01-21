Kangana Ranaut Asks Deepika Padukone to Apologise for Chhapaak's TikTok Video, Says it's Insensitive

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which was released in January, early this year, has been constantly in news. While the actress was lauded for her heart-wrenching performance in the film, Deepika made headlines for her surprise visit to JNU and its effect on the release on the film.

However, despite being a newsmaker, the film has not been able to generate numbers at the ticket window. While Chhapaak is struggling to earn Rs 50 crore at the box office, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released on the same day is eyeing to achieve the Rs 200 crore mark.

In order to keep Chhapaak's buzz alive, Deepika is on her toes to promote the film and has been coming up with a number of social media activities. After campaigns like 'Mooh Dikai 2.0' and 'Chhapaak Social Experiment', the actress recently appeared in a promotional video for the film. In the Tik Tok video, she challenges a makeup artist to recreate three of her ‘looks’ from her films, including that of Malti in Chhapaak.

The move backfired and the promotional brainwave got negative reactions on the Internet. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who's sibling Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor also slammed the move.

In an interview to India Today, Kangana said that sister was hurt after watching the video. “Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this,” said Kangana.

“The people who are hurt like my sister should be apologised to. This is not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that because we all make mistakes,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kangana and her family had earlier thanked Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on acid attack survivors. Kangana's team uploaded a video on Instagram, saying that watching the trailer of Chhapaak brought back memories of the gruesome incident that happened with her sister Rangoli Chandel, several years ago.

Kangana said in the video that she is glad and grateful that this issue is being highlighted by Deepika's film Chhapaak. She also said that the film will give more courage to all other acid attack survivors who are struggling to cope with this horrifying episode in their lives.

