Kangana Ranaut Asks 'Karan Johar Kya Cheez Ho Yaar' As She Slams 'Brahmastra Beats Kashmir Files' Reports

Kangana Ranaut has taken fresh potshots at Karan Johar and Brahmastra over the film’s box office collections. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer has been doing good post-pandemic business since its release. The film has already collected over Rs 350 crore gross worldwide and is still running in theatres. There were a few reports claiming that the film has beaten The Kashmir Files’ box office collections.

The film’s director Vivek Agnihotri had already slammed the reports. Sharing a screenshot of his tweet on her Instagram, Kangana Ranaut slammed not only the reports but also took a dig at Karan Johar.

“Kashmir Files a film made on Hindus genocide also trying to ride on its success, Kashmir Files was made in 10 cr…. and now according to mafia minions Karan Johar film has beaten it brutally… Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar (sic),” she said, along with Vivek’s tweet.

For the unversed, on Monday, Vivek had shared screenshots of reports claiming Brahmastra has beaten The Kashmir Files’ box office collection and wrote, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones… Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, Kangana also shared her reaction to a report breaking down Brahmastra’s box office collection and the ‘post-pandemic verdict model.’ “Post pandemic verdict model, especially invented for Karan Johar films… BTW (by the way) Thugs of Hindustan (2018) earned around ₹280 crore worldwide gross and its budget was also around ₹280 crore… Lekin (but) they didn’t spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh (otherwise) with the new KJo (Karan Johar) models, no film will ever flop,” she said, along with the hashtag ‘just saying’.

Last week, Kangana expressed her wish to interview Karan about the box office collections of Brahmastra. She said she wanted to ask him the reason behind releasing the gross collection figures of the film instead of the net collection. Karan is yet to react to her statements and call-outs.

