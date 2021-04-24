movies

Kangana Ranaut Asks Sonu Sood to Appreciate India-Made Vaccine's Contribution to His Recovery
Kangana Ranaut asked Sonu Sood to give credit to the vaccine made in India for his quick recovery from Covid-19 recovery.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who had contracted coronavirus earlier this month, has recently recovered from the disease. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared this happy news with his fans by posting a picture with “Tested: Covid-19 Negative” as the caption. The update drew actress Kangana Ranaut’s attention, who asked the actor to appreciate the contribution of the vaccine in his recovery.

Kangana urged the actor to appreciate the India-made vaccine and encourage people to get the jab as soon as possible as now, it is open to everyone above the age of 18. In lieu of the same, the actress tweeted asking Sonu to praise how effective the vaccine is. She further claimed that the actor has recovered quickly because of the first shot he had after contracting the virus. She implored the actor to spread the word to the masses to avoid the wastage of tons of vaccines which will soon expire after May 1.

Not long ago, when actor Arjun Rampal credited his speedy recovery from the coronavirus to the first dose of vaccine, Kangana reacted in a similar way. She not only retweeted his tweet, but also wrote, “it’s important for news like this to come out, thank you."

To encourage people to get vaccinated, the actress had also shared pictures of her parents getting the second dose of the vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on social media. While sharing the pictures, the actress added that her parents had experienced no side effects usually associated with the dose. They are fine and she too is waiting for her turn now.

Meanwhile, Kangana is ready with her next release Thalaivi, a biopic on actress turned politician Jayalalithaa, which will soon hit the theatres. It was earlier due to be released this month, but due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, its release date has been postponed.

first published:April 24, 2021, 16:42 IST