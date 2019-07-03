If We Outsiders Even Breathe, There are People Who Have Problem With That, Says Kangana Ranaut

The original title of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, which has now been renamed Judgementall Hai Kya, ran into rough weather as many people found it to be derogatory and insensitive to mentally challenged people.

Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) also criticised the title and wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking a change.

At the film's trailer launch, Kangana spoke about all the hullabaloo surrounding the movie's original title-- Mental Hai Kya.

“Whenever anything is of Kangana Ranaut, lots of people have several problems. If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that. Keeping all that in mind, even we have learnt to make our way through it and ensure that no one has to face any inconvenience, even if it means that I have to face some inconvenience in return," Kangana said.

Kangana also pointed out that the word "mental" was banned only recently. “There were several cases and threats against us. The South Indian original of Salman Khan’s Kick is called Mental. But we were informed that these words were banned just a few weeks ago.”

But the actor maintained that the CBFC was very supportive and had no issues with the film’s content.

“The Censor Board cooperated with us a lot. We have been given a U/A certificate. They said, ‘you’ve made a good film and we couldn’t find anything offensive in it.’ We have faith in our intentions.”

Rajkummar Rao, who is paired opposite Kangana in Judgementall Hai Kya, also said that the decision to change the title was taken in consultation with both the censor board and the IPS.

"I was totally up for it. There are some people out there who have problems with it. We respect their emotions. If they believe that changing the title will bring some change in the society, we are more than happy to do that," the actor said.

Judgementall Hai Kya, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, is scheduled for release on July 26.

