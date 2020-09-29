Kangana Ranaut at Loggerheads With Javed Akhtar, First Question on KBC 12 Related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Javed Akhtar’s tweet in which the veteran lyricist talked about Bhagat Singh being a Marxist and an atheist. Taking a dig at Akhtar, who is known for his critical thinking, Kangana wrote, "I also wonder if #BhagatSingh was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them? Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola?"

TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has begun its 12th edition on Monday. Because of the coronavirus, several changes have been introduced in the format. There will be no live audience, and therefore, no audience poll lifeline. Instead, a new lifeline called video a friend has been introduced.

Aarti Jagtap, the first contestant on KBC 12, was posed with a question on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14. The second question to Aarti was about Sushant's posthumous release Dil Bechara, which is directed by casting ace Mukesh Chhabra. The question was based on Sushant's co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi. Aarti got the answer correct without any lifelines and ended up winning Rs 6.40 lakh eventually.

Asha Negi, who is best known for her role in the popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta, has given it back to a troll on Instagram. The actress has recently featured in Abhay 2 and plays the role of a TV journalist.

In August, a couple of days after her 31st birthday, Asha had posted a picture of herself on Instagram.

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash, former contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, will soon be appearing in a romantic video song called Sunn Zara. The TV actors have shot the music video at a beautiful location in Mumbai.

The first poster of the romantic song has been unveiled, showing Tejasswi and Shivin as a happy couple taking a stroll together. To add to the romantic mood, there are autumn leaves strewn over the poster, enhancing the theme of the song.

Rhea Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted in court.

With several high profile Bollywood personalities being investigated by NCB, the enforcement body has now said clearly that "high society personalities" are involved with a drug syndicate and drug suppliers, of which Rhea is a member.

