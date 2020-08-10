Kangana Ranaut Attacks Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' Who Supports 'Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Ayushmann Khurrana for allegedly sympathising with Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

In response to a tweet, which alleges that Ayushmann has been supporting Rhea and star kids because he wants to survive in Bollywood and he is Yash Raj Films' talent, Kangana's team wrote, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them." The tweet had Kangana's name's initials, i.e. K R, at the end.

While Sushant's fans have been keeping him alive through several social media posts and videos, a section has also been trolling Bollywood celebrities for not raising voice for the late actor to get justice. Recently, Ayushmann was targetted for lending support to Rhea on social media after fans shared screenshots of his comments on the actress' Instagram posts.

This comes after Kangana attacked Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for allegedly supporting "Bollywood mafias." She called them "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses." Kangana also slammed Alia Bhatt for "shamelessly" receiving Best Actress awards for her "10-minute role" in Gully Boy.