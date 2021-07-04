Kangana Ranaut Attacks Priyanka Chopra Again, Calls Her 'Secular Puppy'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has attacked her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra for her political stance on Instagram. Taking to Insta stories, Kangana commented on a news website’s tweet which alleged that New York Times is looking for “anti-establishment" correspondents.

Kangana wrote, “But this is not just in journalism. It is in every field, the way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji’s biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo (The world can do anything just for their daily bread. There is indeed freedom in our country to do anything. Do whatever you want)."

Kangana had previously attacked Priyanka for voicing her support for the Farmer’s Movement. Priyanka had retweeted a post by actor Diljit Dosanjh and written, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later."

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Kangana had then taken to her suspended Twitter account and written, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”

Kangana’s Twitter account was suspended for violating the microblogging site’s community guidelines. In a series of messages, the actress had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after assembly election results in May. Kangana had demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the election in the state, defeating BJP.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. She is also part of the films Tejas and Dhaakad, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

