1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Attends Cousin Karan's Engagement Ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the engagement ceremony of her cousin Karan in Himachal Pradesh. The actress' sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures from the family function on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous as she attended her cousin Karan's engagement in Himachal Pradesh. The official page of the actress on Instagram shared a picture of her with her brother Aksht Ranaut and his fiancé Ritu Sangwan.

In the picture, Kangana can be seen in a brown kurta and dupatta. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a big necklace. "#KanganaRanaut with her brother, Aksht Ranaut (middle) and his fiancé, Ritu Sangwan (left) pose for a picture in Himachal today for their cousin's engagement," the post read.

Check out the family pic below

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also posted pictures from the function on Twitter. In the pictures, we can see Kangana posing with Rangoli and another with the newly engaged couple. “Some more pics from yesterday’s family function,” she wrote.

Check it out below:

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film Panga, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary. The sports drama about the life of a kabaddi player who starts playing again in her 30s also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film will release on January 24, 2020 alongside Street Dancer 3D.

