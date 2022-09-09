Kangana Ranaut Attends Kartavya Path Inauguration, Says ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Struggle Was Completely Denied’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very outspoken and she never shies away from putting her thoughts across. On Thursday, the Queen actress attended the inauguration of revamped Rajpath – Kartavya Path – in Delhi. While speaking with reporters, the Manikarnika star called herself ‘Netawadi’ (a follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) and not ‘Gandhiwadi’ (a follower of Mahatma Gandhi). Kangana also said that India didn’t achieve its freedom by only ‘doing hunger strike and Dandi march’.

Kangana said in Hindi, “I have always said that I’m Netawadi (Netaji Subhash Chandrawadi, not Gandhiwadi. For this, several people get troubled by the way I speak. Everyone has their own way of thinking and I believe that the struggle of Netaji and several other revolutionaries like Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) ji have been completely denied. Only one side was shown that said ‘slap me on one side of my face, I’ll turn the other one also’ (It was said by Mahatma Gandhi). Only that side was shown that we achieved freedom by doing hunger strike and Dandi march. That’s not the case.”

“Lakhs of people sacrificed themselves. Netaji campaigned around the world to bring forth the dire situation of India by taking part in World War 2. He also built an army and had active participation thus building pressure on the British. He gave the power to whoever he wanted, he wasn’t hungry for power. He was hungry for freedom and he made the country free,” she added

As reported by news agency ANI, Kangana also hailed the inauguration of the new Kartavya Path, Kangana said, "This is the path of duty, many generations will lead by example and walk on it. If you keep the name Rajpath, it will not lead by example, but the Kartavya Path is the path of duty, this will serve as guidance to people." Singer Mohit Chauhan was also in attendance during the inauguration of Kartavya Path. Speaking to ANI, Mohit said, "I think it's a great gesture. We need to give respect to the people who fought for the country." Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya Path on Thursday evening. A statue of Netaji was also installed near India Gate. On the professional front, Kangana will be next seen in Sarvesh Mewara's directorial Tejas where she will essay the role of an Air Force Pilot. She will also direct and feature in Emergency. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

