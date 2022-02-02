Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur Pose With Nawazuddin Siddiqui As They Attend His Housewarming Party

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a housewarming party for his new lavish Mumbai Bungalow. Several actors including Kangana Ranaut and young star Avneet Kaur were also spotted. In the picture, that is now going viral on social media, Kangana and Avneet can be seen posing with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor.

Kangana looked absolutely beautiful in her ethnic look. She can be seen posing in a white saree paired with the heels of the same colour, white pearl necklace, and brown purse. Her million-dollar smile added charm to her look. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur can be seen flaunting her too-hot-to-handle look in a black silk outfit. The host, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looked charming and handsome in a simple navy blue shirt and black trousers.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut are currently working on their upcoming movie titled Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie with Nawazuddin as the lead is produced by the Manikarnika actor.

The pictures of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new house recently went viral on social media and left fans stunned and impressed. The actor personally supervised the renovation process of his bungalow. As seen in the pictures, Nawazuddin’s house is painted white. There’s a tiled courtyard in the front of the house. Wooden windows and gates also add beauty to the newly constructed house. If reports are to be believed, it took three long years for the renovation of the house to get completed which is named Nawab - in memory of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s late father.

