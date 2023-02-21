Kangana Ranaut Takes Cryptic Dig At Dadasaheb Phalke Winners After Alia Bhatt Wins, Declares Own Winners

Kangana Ranaut announced her own slate of Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director and other Best Performances of the year hours after Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan won the big awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The actress made a cryptic statement about how ‘nepo mafia’ are sweeping all the awards and decided to announce her own set of awards.

“Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain… filmi awards have no authenticity…” she said on her Instagram Stories before adding, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.”

She then announced her list of winners this year:

Best actor- Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best actress – Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)

Best film – Kantara

Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR)

Best supporting actor – Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files)

Best supporting actress- Tabu (Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

In another post, she took another jibe at ‘nepo’ kids. “They are sycophants, they depend on their parents to get them work, if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo… yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain (They spread lies about outsiders using paid PR and other intimidation tactics) that I am determined now to destroy you all … one can’t just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around… Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evi is the prime goal of Dharma,” she wrote.

On Monday night, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were announced with Best Actress going to Alia Bhatt for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Best Actor award was given to Ranbir Kapoor. The actor won the award for his performance in Brahmastra. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files won Best Film, RRR won the Film Of The Year, Varun Dhawan bagged Critics Best Actor for Bhediya and Vidya Balan was awarded Critics Best Actress for Jalsa.

