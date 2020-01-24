Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut: Becoming Producer as People Sometimes Desire to Control Everyone on Sets

“I will only be involved in my films as a producer because I think sometimes by being only a director, you don’t have creative liberty," says Kangana Ranaut.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 24, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kangana Ranaut: Becoming Producer as People Sometimes Desire to Control Everyone on Sets
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut, whose latest Bollywood film Panga has released on Friday, opened up about the plans she has for her production house Manikarnika Films, and what kind of projects they would be making under her banner.

The actress said, “I will only be involved in my films as a producer because I think sometimes by being only a director, you don’t have creative liberty. That’s the reason I am getting into production. However, I will include other people as well. The idea is to make landmark films and not to get carried away by the pressure of making film after film or remakes. That’s not what I want to do.”

The actress, who was interacting with the media at a promotional press conference of her upcoming movie Panga, said that she wants the audience to know about the real Kangana through her home productions.

“What’s going on in my mind? How am I as an individual? Nobody knows that. People hire me as an actor. I go to set, and I do what I am asked to do. I can have a depiction but nothing more than that. But as a creative mind, I am an original thinker. I am an independent thinker, and nobody knows my mind yet. So I would like to just put that out and have a lot more involvement than I already do.”

Kangana also condemned the way the Hindi film industry functions. She said, “An actor is very vulnerable on the sets, and people sometimes are too overpowering. They desire to control everyone. But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to make them dance to my tunes. It is not a good work culture, and it happens a lot to young women, especially when they are outsiders. I condemn this culture. In my view, a leader should be the most approachable and humble person on the sets.”

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, tells the story of a former National-level kabaddi player, Jaya (played by Kangana), poised for a comeback after giving birth to a son.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram