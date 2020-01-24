Kangana Ranaut: Becoming Producer as People Sometimes Desire to Control Everyone on Sets
“I will only be involved in my films as a producer because I think sometimes by being only a director, you don’t have creative liberty," says Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut, whose latest Bollywood film Panga has released on Friday, opened up about the plans she has for her production house Manikarnika Films, and what kind of projects they would be making under her banner.
The actress said, “I will only be involved in my films as a producer because I think sometimes by being only a director, you don’t have creative liberty. That’s the reason I am getting into production. However, I will include other people as well. The idea is to make landmark films and not to get carried away by the pressure of making film after film or remakes. That’s not what I want to do.”
The actress, who was interacting with the media at a promotional press conference of her upcoming movie Panga, said that she wants the audience to know about the real Kangana through her home productions.
“What’s going on in my mind? How am I as an individual? Nobody knows that. People hire me as an actor. I go to set, and I do what I am asked to do. I can have a depiction but nothing more than that. But as a creative mind, I am an original thinker. I am an independent thinker, and nobody knows my mind yet. So I would like to just put that out and have a lot more involvement than I already do.”
Kangana also condemned the way the Hindi film industry functions. She said, “An actor is very vulnerable on the sets, and people sometimes are too overpowering. They desire to control everyone. But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to make them dance to my tunes. It is not a good work culture, and it happens a lot to young women, especially when they are outsiders. I condemn this culture. In my view, a leader should be the most approachable and humble person on the sets.”
Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, tells the story of a former National-level kabaddi player, Jaya (played by Kangana), poised for a comeback after giving birth to a son.
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 24.
