Kangana Ranaut Begins 2022 With Blessings from Tirupati Balaji, Says 'This Year I Want Less FIRs'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share what she wishes for 2022. She says that in the new year, she wants less of police complaints and FIRs and more of love letters. The actress, who is known for making controversial statements, also posted a bunch of pictures of her praying at a temple, very close to Tirupati Balaji. She even performed some rituals.

Kangana captioned the images: “There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world… It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji… performed some rituals there… Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo (air element) Linda is also situated here… Quite a remarkable place."

She added: “I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complaints/FIRs and more love letters… Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki."

In another post, Kangana simply extended her best wishes to fans by sharing a stunning picture of her in a saree. “Happy New year to everyone… Starting this year with blessings from Tirupati Balaji… Hope this one is a memorable one," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her next ‘Dhaakad’, an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release. It has now been pushed to May 2022.

She also has ‘Tejas’ which revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play an important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.

