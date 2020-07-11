Kangana Ranaut Begins Prep for Dhaakad with Virtual Reading Session

Kangana Ranaut is back to work as she resumes prepping for her upcoming film, Dhaakad. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress gave a glimpse from her ongoing reading session in a screenshot. Her team shared the picture on Twitter where the film’s director Razneesh Razy Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai can be seen participating in the session.

The tweet read, “It’s a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanautc@RazyGhai, @writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad”

The makers, who announced the film last year, had unveiled an official teaser video. The 45-second clip had snippets featuring Kangana in a villainous avatar in a battle setup. Touted to be a one-of-a-kind, high-action drama film, it was earlier scheduled for a Diwali release. A new date has not been announced yet.

In an earlier statement about the film, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, ''Dhaakad'' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," IANS quoted Kangana as saying.

Kangana was last seen in the sports drama, Panga. Kangana will be seen in Vijay’s Thalaivi playing the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film stars Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles. Kangana is additionally preparing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be essaying the character of an Indian Air Force pilot.



