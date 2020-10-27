Kangana Ranaut Begins Work on 'Tejas', Undertakes Workshop with Flight Expert

Actress Kangana Ranaut has started work on her upcoming film Tejas where she plays a fighter pilot. In a video she tweeted on Monday, Kangana is seen attending a workshop with director Sarvesh Mewara and Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

"Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale," Kangana captioned the video.

The actress had earlier shared the film's poster on Twitter and wrote: "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots."

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.