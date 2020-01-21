Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut: Being an Actor a Privileged Job, Directors Aren't Valued

Kangana's observation came while she was commenting on the controversy that erupted when she took over the directorial reigns of her 2019 release, 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kangana Ranaut: Being an Actor a Privileged Job, Directors Aren't Valued
Kangana's observation came while she was commenting on the controversy that erupted when she took over the directorial reigns of her 2019 release, 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut says being an actor is the most privileged job in our country while filmmakers are not as valued as they should be.

Kangana's observation came while she was commenting on the controversy that erupted when she took over the directorial reigns of her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

"There was no 'panga'. The director left the film (and) I completed it. It was just that. If I helped my producer (and) studio, toh us cheez ke liye mera sammaan hona chahiye (I should be revered for that). People should see I am so responsible. I got many brickbats and I am shocked," she said.

She then added: "I think being an actor on set is the most privileged job. (Being) a director, I am sorry to say, and even Ashwiny will agree with me, is not as valued as it should be. Filmmakers in our country, unlike America, are literally de-valued. This industry is of the actors."

Kangana also said that she wants to pursue her movie making ambitions.

"There is a part of me that wants to pursue my filmmaking ambitions but if you ask me, it is a privilege to be an actor on the set -- especially if your director is sorted," she added.

"Panga" also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram