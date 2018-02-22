GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana, Bipasha Accuse Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali of Unpaid Dues & Breach of Contract

Ranaut, who was named the ambassador of Nakshatra, one of the Gitanjali brands, in 2016, has reportedly not been fully paid for endorsing the luxury jewellery label.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have accused Gitanjali Gems, founded by Nirav Modi's relative Mehul Choksi, of non-payment of dues and breach of contract.

Ranaut, who was named the ambassador of Nakshatra, one of the Gitanjali brands in 2016, has reportedly not been fully paid for endorsing the luxury jewellery label.

“There are outstandings due on Kangana’s Nakshatra endorsement, beyond the stipulated contract,” a spokesperson for the Queen actor told The Economic Times. Nakshatra was previously endorsed by A-list actors such as Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

Basu, who endorsed Gili, also owned by Gitanjali group, accused the brand of using her photographs even after the expiration of the contract.

“My managers then tried their best to stop Gili from using my pictures post my contractual period... but even though we sent them letters, they continued to use my pictures internationally too, because of which I lost many jewellery endorsements,” Basu, who was signed as Gili’s brand ambassador in mid-2008, told ET.

This comes after actor Priyanka Chopra, the global brand ambassador for Nirav Modi, said she was seeking legal opinion to terminate her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Modi.

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
