Kangana Ranaut Blames 'Bollywood Divorce Expert' for Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni Separation

After months of speculation, actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announced their separation on social media on Saturday. The divorce rumours had started in July when Samamtha dropped her surname from her social media and changed her name there to ‘S’. After the former couple announced their split, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories to react, saying that ‘divorce culture’ is growing. She also blamed a ‘divorce expert’ from Bollywood, indicating Aamir Khan who worked with Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chadha.

Kangana wrote, “Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.”

She further wrote, “Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before.”

Without taking names, Kangana also wrote, “This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert… Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt… so it all went smoothly… This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about.”

Meanwhile, Samantha and Chaitanya announced their statement with similar statements that read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

“We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017. They started dating on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Chaitanya and Samantha have worked in several films together. They impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014) and Manam (2014).

